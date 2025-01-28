Warp Speed 2.0 - Beast System is Rising





Think Disease X





Warp Speed 2.0.. They are all Connected - The Beast System rising

Vcast Covers how:

• Ai to prescribe drugs, new bill

• How is Bill Ellison tied to X, the CIA and Stargate

• What does Oracle mean

• Is Stargate really funded by USA inc

• Why will Stargate ai little god have it’s own power

• Will Oracle buy Ticktok and why

• Why is Trump pushing Crypto so much

• Is www the net really 666

• Will Trump force California for voter ID that will be ID2020

• Will you run 6G as an energy source?

o According to research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, humans can potentially be used as a way to "harvest" energy from 6G networks, essentially acting as antennas by using their bodies to collect waste radiofrequency energy, which could then be used to power small devices; meaning, in a sense, humans could "run" 6G by contributing to its energy source through their bodies.

• What was Stargates original project and what does the mean for you today

• Why is the Department of Energy locked in with the genome project

• https://illuminatiwatcher.com/decoding-illuminati-symbolism-mark-beast-x

o Is X the real MOTB

o Why is X being pushed in pop culture

o Judaic Kabbalah the number 666 is actually used to represent the creation and perfection of the world. Since we’re ultimately trying to explore the ‘X’, it should also be noted that in Greek the letter ‘X’ (Chi) has a numeric equivalent of 600; so 666=XXX. In Roman numerals, the ‘X’ is equal to 10, which is the number of Sephirot in the Kabbalah Tree of Life.

o Texe Marrs’ Codex Magica. In this book, he cited Freemason Jim Tresnar (who is a well-decorated member of the Garfield Lodge in Oklahoma) and an article from the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Journal in which they detail the ‘X’ as a symbol of transformation.



