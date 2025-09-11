Justin Bieber: "Shapeshifting Reptilians Control Hollywood and Harvest Our Energy"

- Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.





Justin Bieber says the world you think you know is a lie. He claims that behind the velvet ropes and the flashing cameras, he’s seen the truth: music industry bosses and CEOs of global corporations revealing their real form—shapeshifting into reptilians right in front of him.





According to Bieber, it wasn’t an accident. It was a warning. A reminder of who holds the power, and what happens when you try to break free. “They wanted me to see,” he says. “They wanted me to understand that this realm—the reptilian realm—is what controls everything. The labels. The corporations. The governments. Everything”





And here’s the thing—Bieber’s not alone. Other stars, other global icons, have whispered eerily similar things. The same reptilian encounters with those in power. Different names… but always the same message.





