P.2 Arrest of Monica Smit shines light on the cockroaches in charge MVI_4578

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Principle: the greater the force required to gain cooperation with authority from good and decent people, the less merit in the thing required. Monica Smit’s shadow has more light in it than the entire cabal of powerful people’s minds and souls, added together, who had her arrested.