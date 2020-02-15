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Another Chinese Hero... I CAN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!
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344 views • February 15, 2020
China is in Chaos!!!!! DON'T BELIEVE ANY OF THE NUMBERS OR REPORTS COMING OUT OF CHINA VIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA SOURCES!
It appears that the Communist Government is deliberately killing any people that have the coronavirus/COVID-19.
We MUST Help our Chinese brothers and sisters get their messages out to the rest of the world! They are being blocked more and more, from getting any info out, and receiving any info, so when these reports do get out, we MUST Share with everyone, in the name of 'freedom of information!' Please copy and share with your subscribers, so everyone can get her message, and others like her, before they are taken and 'something' is done to them by their oppressive communist government.
It appears that the Communist Government is deliberately killing any people that have the coronavirus/COVID-19.
We MUST Help our Chinese brothers and sisters get their messages out to the rest of the world! They are being blocked more and more, from getting any info out, and receiving any info, so when these reports do get out, we MUST Share with everyone, in the name of 'freedom of information!' Please copy and share with your subscribers, so everyone can get her message, and others like her, before they are taken and 'something' is done to them by their oppressive communist government.
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