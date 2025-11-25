Archbishop Viganò's "Nuclear Truth Bomb" on the Global Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers presents a groundbreaking report from Archbishop Carlo
Maria Viganò, who has issued a stunning condemnation of the global elite. The former Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S. accuses a "dangerous, subversive elite" of infiltrating Western governments to impose Agenda 2030, naming names like Fauci, Gates, and Schwab, and labeling their actions "the greatest crime ever against humanity."
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.