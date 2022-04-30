Communist China is facing huge troubles: shortage of food supply, economic collapse and COVID vaccine disasters are all happening, yet the CCP dares to challenge the US and plans to invade Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Communist China is facing huge troubles both inside and overseas. Shortage of food supply, economic collapse and COVID vaccine disasters are all happening, yet the CCP dares to challenge the US and plans to invade Taiwan! The Russia-Ukraine war will open a new era where data matters, strength matters, action matters and more importantly, faith matters