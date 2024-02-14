Be a Super POOPER & Feed Your Good Gut Bugs with "Roundup"-Detoxifying Meal Plan #6

Video going over a fiber- & pre/probiotic-rich meal that is conducive to countering some of the toxic effects of glyphosate as well as replenishing some of the essential nutrients that glyphosate is suspected to bind out of our bodies according to Dr Stephanie Seneff. BON APPETITE! (MORE IMPORTANTLY! So you do NOT have to detox "Roundup" in the first place: 1. grow your own food & medicine with indoor grow towers by official NASA spin-off company, EdenGrowSystems.com. Get up to $400 off your first tower by giving them my promo code:

onehouseoffthegrid

Learn more at: Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

2. make your own safe drinking water FROM AIR with atmospheric water generators (AWGs) by: TsunamiProducts.com. Learn all about AWGs by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir and tell them that you were referred by Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com for a FREE quote

3. BLAST-OFF any herbicide, pesticide, & fungicide residue on your produce with powerful micro-bubbles (via a process called cavitation) created by using industrial-grade ultrasonic cleaners that generate up to 40,000 vibrations per SECOND made by: SharperTek.com. SAVE 5% by applying discount code: DANNY or HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

See below for some of the items mentioned:

To ensure that glyphosate doesn’t substitute for your body’s glycine so you can have adequate levels of our body’s most abundant protein – collagen – make sure your levels of dietary glycine are topped-off by consuming grass-fed collagen as found in Engage-Global’s Collage Daily with white tea & amla fruit extracts by clicking-on my affiliate link at: https://MicroDaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing (click-on “Products”--I HIGHLY recommend putting “Dr. Prasad's Core4 - Hydro” on “Subscribe & Save”/Autoship and getting their Probiotic Daily & Digestive Boost digestive enzymes at https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-probiotic-daily-skuusen34905-id422 & https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-digestive-boost-skuusen53300-id475 , respectively)

If you have product and/or business opportunity questions, contact either Engage-Global’s #1 affiliates, Jeff & Helen Ashby:

[email protected]

Jeff’s: 801.414.0411 and give him my affiliate code: howtodieofnothing

OR Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Russell Kort, of WY’s DoctorEMF.com:

800.261.9267

Get some vitamin D -- while slowing-down aging with a precursor to NAD+ -- found in Richway & Fuji Bio's NMN Octa 3000, click-on:

tinyurl.com/RichwaysNMN

To learn more about Richway's other wellness products and/or their part-time, home-based, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE & RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway & contact their #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you

To replace lost electrolytes & trace minerals – as a result of “Roundup” removing them – with micro-plastic-FREE, sun-dried sea salt that’s been kiln-fired at 3000F degrees in bamboo up to 9 times to remove all impurities with Richway & Fuji Bio’s Detoxi 300-Hour Bamboo salt, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

To boost your immune system by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels, safely – and from the OUTSIDE with ultraviolet B light – click-on my Sperti sunlamp (can even be paid for by some health insurance companies IF diagnosed by a licensed healthcare professional for vitamin D deficiency) affiliate link at: https://www.sperti.com/?ref=10811 . Or SAVE 10% by applying code: DANNY when checking-out at: Sperti.com

To give your friends & family a 10% discount, too, text/email them: http://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill

Learn all about Vitamin D by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies



To get over 70 trace minerals – and a VEGAN source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids from the very BOTTOM of the food chain with marine phytoplankton – found in Oceans Alive 2.0, click-on my Activation Products’ affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill

To feel more relaxed, less anxious, have MORE ENERGY, better sleep, and MORE with a topical/transdermal magnesium spray called Ease, click-on my Activation Products affiliate link at:

tinyurl.com/SleepWithEase

To share Oceans Alive & Ease with others and earn 30% commissions by becoming a FREE Activation Products affiliate (you can be anywhere in the world but we’re currently shipping products from our Colorado, USA warehouse to the entire USA, Canada, & Australia, mostly), fill-out: bit.ly/JoinActivation and REMEMBER to enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”