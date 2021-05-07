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Video 1 of 2 Host George Nemeh At the historical audit in Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
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30 views • May 07, 2021
Host George Nemeh Video 1 of 2. At the historical audit in Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. show you the scene at the audit they are conducting beautifully and safely and holding all counts into considerations with 5 on each table tabulating the ballots as an audit happening everything working like a clock.
Please watch the second video clip 2. explaining inside the building.
Producer Director Host Camera Op: George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK HSOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA.
Please watch the second video clip 2. explaining inside the building.
Producer Director Host Camera Op: George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK HSOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA.
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