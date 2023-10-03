Brighteon Broadcast News: Oct 3, 2023 - DEMOCRATS suddenly turn against OPEN BORDERS as their cities are overrun by invading migrants

0:00 Intro

1:00 Nuclear War Drills in Russia

2:22 EBS Test

3:38 Fear

10:42 Carjacks & Murders

14:35 Legal Alert

19:13 Illegal Immigration

26:43 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

37:58 Fire Alarm Idiot

50:00 Other News

59:18 Trump

1:21:27 Interview with Sayer Ji





- Member of Congress carjacked in DC as crime explodes across America's cities

- Left-wing journalist who mocked conservative warnings about violence found SHOT TO DEATH in his own home

- Video compilation shows how corporate media pushed incessant FEAR about COVID to manipulate the masses

- New poll shows #RFK Jr's run as independent will hurt #Biden a lot more than #Trump

- Congressman Jamaal Bowman is a low-IQ idiot who tells us he thought pulling a fire alarm would open a door

- 14-year-old Swedish girl HANGED Muslim rapist in the woods as vigilantism rises

- When borders are wide open, police are de-funded and DAs won't prosecute criminals, local people take justice into their own hands

- New car dealer in Philly has 60% of its cars STOLEN in less than one week

- mRNA vaccines linked to vaginal bleeding

- Fifth circuit rules against #ATF and allows "80%" gun kits to be sold by two companies: 80PercentArms and Defense Distributed

- #Pentagon says it's running out of money to replace the munitions and weapons sent to #Ukraine

- The US simply no longer has an industrial base necessary to wage war with a major power like #Russia

- GREEN AND MEAN: Law enforcement are now policing EV charging stations as impatient EV owners bicker and fight

- Wind farms are slaughtering eagles and whales, and the green cultists don't care

- #Trump achieves court victory against corrupt NY prosecutor and judge in rigged, lawless civil trial

- Bill Clinton and NY Gov. Hochul both call for closing the open borders to halt mass illegal immigration

- Suddenly Democrats are panicked over open borders as wave of illegals occupy and disrupt their cities





