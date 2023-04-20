https://gettr.com/post/p2eujrt7d7d

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fay Fay: The CCP prefers to eliminate those not loyal to them, also those who know the secrets. Gong Xiaoxia, you have read Wang Qishan’s bank statement, don’t you think you are in danger of being eliminated? The CCP still has to use you, so the CCP hasn't eliminated you yet. But when the CCP doesn’t need you, they will eliminate you anytime quietly. The same for Shan Weijian. Actually you have no other choice, but to work with the NFSC to eliminate the evils, so that everyone can be safe.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】飞飞：共产党最擅长的是清除异己，而且要清除那些知情者。龚小夏，你看了王岐山所有的银行账户流水，你不会被灭口吗？现在没被灭，是因为中共还需要你；等中共不需要你时，随时随地无声无息地灭你。单伟健也是一样的。其实你们没有任何的选择，只有跟着新中国联邦消灭邪恶的中共，所有人都得安全。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



