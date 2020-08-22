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Interpellation d'un salarié, à Breil sur Roya sur son lieu de travail, pour une histoire de masque sous le nez !
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16 views • August 22, 2020
21 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb13F_EAdRc
Jacques COTTA : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU60BVih0AilBKfZFXGcEEg
Ça y est !! La dictature est là.
Nous voici revenus au temps de Vichy, avec ses miliciens.
Leurs molosses sont lâchés contre nous ........
Contrôle des gendarmes dans le magasin Carrefour Contact de Breil-sur-Roya... Un salarié en poste depuis 6h du matin a un masque "mal placé", juste sous le nez... Résultat ? Les militaires entrent en action. Incroyable ! Regardez, partagez, commentez....
Et : https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/supermarche-nice-port-du-masque-gendarmes-breil-sur-roya_fr_5f4125cfc5b697824f9925c9
https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/provence-alpes-cote-d-azur/alpes-maritimes/breil-roya-salarie-interpelle-son-lieu-travail-cause-masque-mal-porte-1865116.html
Jacques COTTA : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU60BVih0AilBKfZFXGcEEg
Ça y est !! La dictature est là.
Nous voici revenus au temps de Vichy, avec ses miliciens.
Leurs molosses sont lâchés contre nous ........
Contrôle des gendarmes dans le magasin Carrefour Contact de Breil-sur-Roya... Un salarié en poste depuis 6h du matin a un masque "mal placé", juste sous le nez... Résultat ? Les militaires entrent en action. Incroyable ! Regardez, partagez, commentez....
Et : https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/supermarche-nice-port-du-masque-gendarmes-breil-sur-roya_fr_5f4125cfc5b697824f9925c9
https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/provence-alpes-cote-d-azur/alpes-maritimes/breil-roya-salarie-interpelle-son-lieu-travail-cause-masque-mal-porte-1865116.html
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