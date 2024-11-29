© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers w/ Richard Gage, AIA
127 views • 5 months ago
Join world-renowned architect and 9/11 analyst walk us through his latest work demonstrating exactly what happened to the World Trade Center Skyscrapers. This courageous and tireless expert may be the single most effective voice in debunking the official narrative of the destruction of the Twin Towers and Building 7 and I am extremely excited and privileged to host him.
