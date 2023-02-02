Jason Balin Shares How To Become A Hard Money Banker

My guest in this episode is Jason Balin. Jason is a real estate private lender based in Columbia, Maryland. He concentrates the majority of his time as a partner of HardMoneyBankers.com. Jason provides market knowledge in many real estate asset classes from personally investing in private notes, residential, office, multi-family and self-storage projects.
Interview Links:
Hard Money Banks https://hardmoneybankers.com/
Hard Money Mastermind https://www.hardmoneymastermind.com/
Private Lenders Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/private-lenders-podcast/id1476153070
