Jason Balin Shares How To Become A Hard Money Banker
Cashflow Ninja
Published 14 days ago

My guest in this episode is Jason Balin. Jason is a real estate private lender based in Columbia, Maryland. He concentrates the majority of his time as a partner of HardMoneyBankers.com. Jason provides market knowledge in many real estate asset classes from personally investing in private notes, residential, office, multi-family and self-storage projects.

Interview Links:

Hard Money Banks https://hardmoneybankers.com/

Hard Money Mastermind https://www.hardmoneymastermind.com/

Private Lenders Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/private-lenders-podcast/id1476153070

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

