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Russia Controls Trump? China Controls Biden? Israel Controls them BOTH! America Got Played!
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57 views • November 11, 2020
On Thursday, November 12th at 7pm EST I will be joining Handsome Truth of GoyimTV on his show, Be sure to tune in!
www.goyimtv.tv
In this video I discuss a comment left by a Before It's News reader on my "Q - Game Over?" article that states how both Trump (Russia) and Biden (China) are Manchurian candidates. I add that Israel controls both countries and both candidates while Israel is controlled by pure evil at the highest level.
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Russia Controls Trump? China Controls Biden? Israel Controls them BOTH! America Got Played Before It's News Article:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/11/russia-controls-trump-biden-controls-china-israel-controls-them-both-americans-got-played-3735229.html
Check out all of my Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=738421
www.goyimtv.tv
In this video I discuss a comment left by a Before It's News reader on my "Q - Game Over?" article that states how both Trump (Russia) and Biden (China) are Manchurian candidates. I add that Israel controls both countries and both candidates while Israel is controlled by pure evil at the highest level.
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Russia Controls Trump? China Controls Biden? Israel Controls them BOTH! America Got Played Before It's News Article:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/11/russia-controls-trump-biden-controls-china-israel-controls-them-both-americans-got-played-3735229.html
Check out all of my Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=738421
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