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1985 TV Show host Phil Donahue had a panel of experts on his show to discuss the risks of vaccinating.
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23 views • November 01, 2021
In 1985, the year before pharmaceutical vaccine manufacturers were freed from liability, TV Show host Phil Donahue had a panel of experts on his show to discuss the risks of vaccinating.
They discuss everything from Polio and Swine Flu vaccines, to MS and other degenerative neurological and autoimmune diseases being vaccine injuries. They also discuss how medical freedom is SO important, even in the '80s!
They discuss everything from Polio and Swine Flu vaccines, to MS and other degenerative neurological and autoimmune diseases being vaccine injuries. They also discuss how medical freedom is SO important, even in the '80s!
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