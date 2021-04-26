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Corona Investigative Committee: International Legal Offensive Part 1 -- In Conversation With Lawyers from Germany, Italy, Great Britain, United States, Canada, Austria, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile
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112 views • April 26, 2021
Corona Investigative Committee Special Session: International Legal Offensive Part 1
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee in conversation international lawyers
00:02:46 -- RA Renate Holzeisen, Lawyer, Italy
00:28:21 -- Francis E. Hoar, Lawyer, Great Britain
00:47:52 -- Dominic Desjarlais, Lawyer, Quebec, Canada
01:04:00 -- Ana Garner, Lawyer, New Mexico, United States
01:19:00 -- Leslie Manookian -- President of Health Freedom Defense Fund, United States
01:49:00 -- Andrea Steindl, Lawyer & member of the Extra Parliamentary Corona Investigative Committee, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:11:00 -- Gerald Beneder, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:27:25 -- Dr. Michael Brunner, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:40:07 -- Miguel Luis Marcelo Iannolfi, Lawyer, Argentina [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman, Chile]
03:00:00 -- Dr. Gustavo Salle Lorier, Law and Social Scientist, Uruguay [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman]
03:19:40 -- Natalia Ravanales, Lawyer specializing in Human Rights Law, Chile
03:50:45 -- Michael Swinwood, Lawyer, Canada (speaking from Peru)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal wih video by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee in conversation international lawyers
00:02:46 -- RA Renate Holzeisen, Lawyer, Italy
00:28:21 -- Francis E. Hoar, Lawyer, Great Britain
00:47:52 -- Dominic Desjarlais, Lawyer, Quebec, Canada
01:04:00 -- Ana Garner, Lawyer, New Mexico, United States
01:19:00 -- Leslie Manookian -- President of Health Freedom Defense Fund, United States
01:49:00 -- Andrea Steindl, Lawyer & member of the Extra Parliamentary Corona Investigative Committee, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:11:00 -- Gerald Beneder, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:27:25 -- Dr. Michael Brunner, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]
02:40:07 -- Miguel Luis Marcelo Iannolfi, Lawyer, Argentina [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman, Chile]
03:00:00 -- Dr. Gustavo Salle Lorier, Law and Social Scientist, Uruguay [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman]
03:19:40 -- Natalia Ravanales, Lawyer specializing in Human Rights Law, Chile
03:50:45 -- Michael Swinwood, Lawyer, Canada (speaking from Peru)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal wih video by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
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