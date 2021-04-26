BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corona Investigative Committee: International Legal Offensive Part 1 -- In Conversation With Lawyers from Germany, Italy, Great Britain, United States, Canada, Austria, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
575 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • April 26, 2021
Corona Investigative Committee Special Session: International Legal Offensive Part 1

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee in conversation international lawyers

00:02:46 -- RA Renate Holzeisen, Lawyer, Italy

00:28:21 -- Francis E. Hoar, Lawyer, Great Britain

00:47:52 -- Dominic Desjarlais, Lawyer, Quebec, Canada

01:04:00 -- Ana Garner, Lawyer, New Mexico, United States

01:19:00 -- Leslie Manookian -- President of Health Freedom Defense Fund, United States

01:49:00 -- Andrea Steindl, Lawyer & member of the Extra Parliamentary Corona Investigative Committee, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]

02:11:00 -- Gerald Beneder, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]

02:27:25 -- Dr. Michael Brunner, Lawyer, Austria [testimony in German, translated to English by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich]

02:40:07 -- Miguel Luis Marcelo Iannolfi, Lawyer, Argentina [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman, Chile]

03:00:00 -- Dr. Gustavo Salle Lorier, Law and Social Scientist, Uruguay [testimony in Spanish, with translation by Belina Feldman]

03:19:40 -- Natalia Ravanales, Lawyer specializing in Human Rights Law, Chile

03:50:45 -- Michael Swinwood, Lawyer, Canada (speaking from Peru)

As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from

Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal wih video by Oval Media.

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:  https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Keywords
reiner fuellmichcovid lawsuits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
Laptop farms and stolen names: How Pyongyang’s shadow workforce slipped onto American payrolls

Laptop farms and stolen names: How Pyongyang’s shadow workforce slipped onto American payrolls

Lance D Johnson
House set to vote on bill to block federal access to mass surveillance data

House set to vote on bill to block federal access to mass surveillance data

Belle Carter
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: When parenting choices collide with medical authority

Belle Carter
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy