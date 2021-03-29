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Brain Aging Research and Alzheimer's Prevention - A Look into Brain Function and Anti-Aging with Steven Robert Shuken
Finding Genius Podcast
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Can the lifespan or health span of humans be extended? Many new findings from researchers and even Google suggest so. Press play to find out:

What part proteins play in the aging process
What causes memory deficits
How Alzheimer's treatment may differ in the future

PH.D. Student in chemistry, Steven Robert Shuken, discusses his insights into aging and Alzheimer's, drawing from his chemistry background.

Aging is a complicated process to study because so many factors play simultaneous roles throughout one's lifespan. Each organ in the body also ages differently based upon the respective tissue, making the challenge even more significant.

To understand Alzheimer's disease, Steven Shuken shares his process of understanding neurodegeneration and how it affects individual brain cells. More research is needed, but early results in blood plasma benefits in Alzheimer's patients are promising. 

For more information, visit stevenshuken.com.
Keywords
dementiaalzheimers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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