© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brain Aging Research and Alzheimer's Prevention - A Look into Brain Function and Anti-Aging with Steven Robert Shuken
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • March 29, 2021
Can the lifespan or health span of humans be extended? Many new findings from researchers and even Google suggest so. Press play to find out:
What part proteins play in the aging process
What causes memory deficits
How Alzheimer's treatment may differ in the future
PH.D. Student in chemistry, Steven Robert Shuken, discusses his insights into aging and Alzheimer's, drawing from his chemistry background.
Aging is a complicated process to study because so many factors play simultaneous roles throughout one's lifespan. Each organ in the body also ages differently based upon the respective tissue, making the challenge even more significant.
To understand Alzheimer's disease, Steven Shuken shares his process of understanding neurodegeneration and how it affects individual brain cells. More research is needed, but early results in blood plasma benefits in Alzheimer's patients are promising.
For more information, visit stevenshuken.com.
What part proteins play in the aging process
What causes memory deficits
How Alzheimer's treatment may differ in the future
PH.D. Student in chemistry, Steven Robert Shuken, discusses his insights into aging and Alzheimer's, drawing from his chemistry background.
Aging is a complicated process to study because so many factors play simultaneous roles throughout one's lifespan. Each organ in the body also ages differently based upon the respective tissue, making the challenge even more significant.
To understand Alzheimer's disease, Steven Shuken shares his process of understanding neurodegeneration and how it affects individual brain cells. More research is needed, but early results in blood plasma benefits in Alzheimer's patients are promising.
For more information, visit stevenshuken.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.