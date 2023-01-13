MIRRORED from
The People's Voice
11th January 2023
https://rumble.com/v24t3ss-bill-gates-vows-to-pump-mrna-into-food-supply-to-force-jab-the-unvaccinated.html
As the globalist elite continue finding it harder and harder to convince humanity to submit to Covid jabs and endless boosters, they are having to find cunning new ways to force their jabs on us.
Rather than admitting that humanity has woken up to the truth about the disastrous experimental Covid-19 jabs, Bill Gates, who is not a doctor, is doubling down and taking it upon himself to vaccinate the world by stealth.
