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JUDAISM'S STAR OF SATAN (NOT DAVID) EXPOSED!
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364 views • October 24, 2021
JUDAISM'S STAR OF SATAN (NOT DAVID) EXPOSED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXhSvY3YHTwP/
Amos 26-27
But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith YAHUAH, whose name is The Aluhym of hosts.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos+5%3A26-27&;version=KJV
Acts 43
Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Acts+7%3A43&;version=KJV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXhSvY3YHTwP/
Amos 26-27
But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith YAHUAH, whose name is The Aluhym of hosts.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Amos+5%3A26-27&;version=KJV
Acts 43
Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Acts+7%3A43&;version=KJV
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