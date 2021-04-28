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Australian Gov Documents: Vaccine is a Poison Distributed by UN Chief of Biological Weapons
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321 views • April 28, 2021
Bit of a brutal video. Download and share everywhere. Mirror it and upload to other platforms. Not just Bitchute. EVERYWHERE!
People arent seeming to get the point of this video. I am scrolling through the poisons lists, but pay attention to the change in the 2016 poison licence and the newly introduced scheduling system, thats the whole point.
The documents are below. Stop bitching about what I was looking at at the time and look for yourself, it was a live stream recorded.
And not only that, it IS a poison. Their words, not mine. Its up to you what you think about it, the fact is, they changed the schedules that you can find online, the original licence for military to issue poisons by military (WTF by the way) runs from the 2016 Law and a NEW poison distribution list was issued AFTER the original military poison distribution licence was given (poisons changed in February 2020).
In a nutshell, its a rolling contract from an older system for the government via military to inject the public with a poison that was put into place and distributed by the UN Chief of Biological Weapons.
You be the judge...its fucking insane I have to keep explaining this.
References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Robertson_(doctor)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
i also dont give a flying fuck if you dislike King Terry Davis and Lord Humongous.
I have streamed with them for years. I simply dont give a fuck about your dislike for my gifs, you are bitching to a guy thats trying to save as many lives as possible about the fact I have a fucking personality.
If you were drowning in the ocean and I swam to save you, would you not accept the lifevest I threw you because you dont like the colour orange?
Would you not read the instructions of medication because you only read hardbacks?
Fuck off! LOL!
People arent seeming to get the point of this video. I am scrolling through the poisons lists, but pay attention to the change in the 2016 poison licence and the newly introduced scheduling system, thats the whole point.
The documents are below. Stop bitching about what I was looking at at the time and look for yourself, it was a live stream recorded.
And not only that, it IS a poison. Their words, not mine. Its up to you what you think about it, the fact is, they changed the schedules that you can find online, the original licence for military to issue poisons by military (WTF by the way) runs from the 2016 Law and a NEW poison distribution list was issued AFTER the original military poison distribution licence was given (poisons changed in February 2020).
In a nutshell, its a rolling contract from an older system for the government via military to inject the public with a poison that was put into place and distributed by the UN Chief of Biological Weapons.
You be the judge...its fucking insane I have to keep explaining this.
References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Robertson_(doctor)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
i also dont give a flying fuck if you dislike King Terry Davis and Lord Humongous.
I have streamed with them for years. I simply dont give a fuck about your dislike for my gifs, you are bitching to a guy thats trying to save as many lives as possible about the fact I have a fucking personality.
If you were drowning in the ocean and I swam to save you, would you not accept the lifevest I threw you because you dont like the colour orange?
Would you not read the instructions of medication because you only read hardbacks?
Fuck off! LOL!
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