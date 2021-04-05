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Teaching the Masses how to manipulate others to take the Covid Shot
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456 views • April 05, 2021
WhatsHerFace delivers another quick explanation of what is really going on. Manipulation of the masses through YOU.
Want to hear more from WhatsHerFace? Visit her Patreon page at patreon.com/WhatsHerFace
Want to hear more from WhatsHerFace? Visit her Patreon page at patreon.com/WhatsHerFace
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