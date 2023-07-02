Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Turkey Song (Wisconsin Folk Song) Promo (excerpts)
channel image
guitarnoel
16 Subscribers
24 views
Published Sunday

Verse 1 lyrics from original folk song. Vocal melodies from original folk song. Verses 2 & 3 lyrics & chorus written by Noel Schwenk. Percussion is Hambone slaps performed by Noel Schwenk. G major section composed by Noel Schwenk as an addition.Full recording available for purchase & sample listening:
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/turkey-song-wisconsin-folk-song

Keywords
guitarwisconsinfolkmusic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket