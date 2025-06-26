Steven Greer's Golden Handshake, by Michael Hall, J. D.

Known as “The Paranormal Lawyer,” the late Michael W. Hall, J.D. was an attorney, Doctor of Jurisprudence, and former Superior Court Judge Pro Tem.





As an experienced UFO Field Investigator for the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO, 1974), Michael Hall was a long-time consultant to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON, since 1995), the attorney of record for the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC, since 1995), and The National Aviation Reporting Center on Anomalous Phenomena (NARCAP, since 1999).





An ‘Experiencer’ himself, Michael has also represented such noted Ufologists and Researchers as Grant Cameron, James Rigney, Chief Petty Officer Kevin Day (Ret.), Peter Davenport, Dr. Richard Haines and the initial Travis Walton alien abduction scientist/researcher, Dr. James Harder.

The Washington State Bar Association’s (“Side Bar”) article about “The Paranormal Lawyer!”





https://docs.google.com/document/d/1L3NApzaa-L6_V7A7iw8v_TZhhyrQCMdCs-Ippr1c_FI/edit





Michael was a well-informed radio, television and podcast guest and presenter, speaking on a variety of paranormal and conspiracy-related subjects, including the following timely issues and topics:

“THE ADMIRAL WILSON ‘CORE SECRETS’ UFO MEMO ‘LEAK OF THE CENTURY.’”





Here, Michael Hall discussed the concept of the "Golden Handshake" in UFO disclosure. He explained how individuals like Dr. Steven Greer rise to prominence by agreeing not to discuss certain sensitive topics. Greer's claim that all aliens are peaceful is seen as part of this agreement. Hall acknowledged Greer's significant contributions to disclosure and he emphasized that while some whistleblowers are controlled, others, like Greer, have been instrumental in bringing disclosure forward. The conversation highlighted the complexities and nuances of UFO disclosure and the role of various individuals and organizations.





Outline





Introduction and Guest Welcome

• Brian Ruhe introduces the late Michael Hall, also known as the paranormal lawyer, highlighting his extensive experience in UFO field investigations and his roles with MUFON and the National UFO Reporting Center.

• Brian mentions a Zoom meeting with Grant Cameron and Admiral Wilson, where Wilson's big ego was discussed in relation to Dr. Steven Greer.

• Brian expresses curiosity about how Dr. Steven Greer came to be involved in UFO matters and his high-level clearances.





Theory of the Golden Handshake

• Michael Hall introduces the concept of the "Golden Handshake," explaining how individuals rise to prominence in the UFO field.

• He describes how certain individuals are approached by powerful entities who offer support and promotion in exchange for not discussing certain sensitive topics.

• The Golden Handshake involves a non-disclosure agreement, often related to specific subjects like cattle mutilations or alien abductions.

• Hall suggests that this process helps control the narrative and promotes certain individuals while suppressing certain information.





Steven Greer's Role and Claims

• Brian questions Michael Hall about Dr. Steven Greer's claims that all aliens are peaceful and his denial of alien abductions.

• Hall speculates that Greer's emphasis on peaceful aliens might be part of his Golden Handshake agreement.

• Brian mentions Greer's assertion that military abductions, not aliens, are responsible for certain events, known as "Milabs."

• Hall acknowledges the complexity of Greer's role and his significant contributions to the disclosure process.





Reflection on Greer's Work

• Hall notes that Greer's consistent efforts have been crucial for disclosure.

• Brian shares personal experiences with Greer's events and the positive impact of his work.

• Hall reiterates the importance of discerning truth from information and the collective efforts of various individuals in the UFO field.





Conclusion and Final Thoughts

• Tara emphasizes the importance of discernment and taking away what resonates from the information discussed.

• Hall expresses gratitude for the opportunity to discuss these topics with knowledgeable and spiritual individuals.

• Tara thanks Hall for his insights and contributions to the discussion.

• The meeting concludes with mutual appreciation and a sense of enlightenment for the participants.