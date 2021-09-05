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The Great Reset
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32 views • September 05, 2021
Look in their eyes see the shame
Muzzled masses are to blame
For their own enslavement
But drag us all down
No room for romance
Or for love in the great reset
Sterilised devoid of all want
Is what they want
We’re fading
Cogs turning
They traded
Our souls in
Muzzled masses are to blame
For their own enslavement
But drag us all down
No room for romance
Or for love in the great reset
Sterilised devoid of all want
Is what they want
We’re fading
Cogs turning
They traded
Our souls in
Keywords
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