HOLINESS IS NOT LEGALISM - JOHN WESLEY

IMPORTANT FOR BELIEVERS PLEASE READ...

Personal Holiness (Sanctification) Is The Most Hated Doctrine Among Modern Christian Believers Today. Yes This Is The Doctrine That Most Modern Christians Can’t Stand, Particularly In America .They’d Rather Believe The Doctrine Of Easy Grace. I Believe This

(Cheap Grace) Doctrine Is The Teaching, That If Were Possible It Would Decieve The Very Elect.

This Doctrine Of Cheap Grace Puts All The Emphasis On The Righteousness And Holiness Of Christ, They Rightly Say That Most Believer’s Are Not Standing On A Firm Foundation. But They Go On To Say That Christ Has Suffered And Accomplished Everything For Us By Imputing His Holiness And Righteosness To Our Account.

Now This Is True, But It Is Only Half True. As John Wesley Stated In His Sermon

Since There Is So Much Righteousness And Holiness In Christ , We Need None Of Our Own, And Those Who Teach Otherwise, Are Preachers Of Legalism And Know Nothing Of The Gospel.

This Is False Teaching Is From The Pit Of Hell.What It Amounts To Is Lawlessness. What Did The Lord Say To Those “Good” Pentecostal And Charsmatic Believer’s Who Were Casting Out Demons, Prophesying In His Name, And Professing Their Good Works ?

Obedience To The Commands Of Christ Is Required. You Can’t Do It In Your Own Strength, But You Can Obey Christ Through The Holy Spirit.

YOU ARE ARE NOT UNDER THE LAW BUT UNDER GRACE !

TRUE GRACE NOT CHEAP GRACE.

ROMANS 6:14

14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.

JOHN 14:15

15 ¶ If ye love me, keep my commandments.

BEWARE OF THE TEACHINGS OF JOSEPH PRINCE !

I JOHN 2:21b

21b … no lie is of the truth.

GALATIANS 5:9

9 A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump.

DON’T BELIEVE THE FALSE PRETRIB LIE EITHER !

MATTHEW 7:21

21 ¶ Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

MATTHEW 7:22

22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

MATTHEW 7:23

23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity. (Lawlessness)

MATTHEW 7:24

24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock…

HEBREWS 12:13

13 And make straight paths for your feet, lest that which is lame be turned out of the way; but let it rather be healed.

HEBREWS 12:14

14 Follow peace with all [men], and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord:

I PETER 1:14

14 As obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance:

I PETER 1:15

15 But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation;

I PETER 1:16

16 Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.