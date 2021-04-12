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Thought it will be the "time to vaccinate now": PARALIZED: Judy Roberts
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343 views • April 12, 2021
The story of vaccine fraud goes back to the 1st Worldwar. In 1976 USA they also tried to come up with this FLU hoax and shoot people with poison, They also tried it in 2011 too with birdflu, H1N1. Now, since 2020 they came up, you can not sue the government and the vaccine producer. - They counting on your AMNESIA! They counting on your BAD memory: that if they scare you so much, maybe NOW you will buy this bullshit!
[HUN]
A vakcina átverés története az 1. világháborúig nyúlik vissza. 1976-ban az USA-ban ismét megpróbálkoztak vele, hogy gyorsan beolthassanak mérgekkel. 2011-ben szintén megpróbálták a madárinfluenzával, H1N1-el. Akkor nem sikerült nekik. Most 2020-tól ismét megpróbálták: ha eléggé megijeszthetnek, talán beadatod magadnak - gondolják: ezért íratják alá most, hogy nem tudod beperelni sem a kormányt, sem a vakcinagyártókat. Számítanak az AMNÉZIÁDRA, a rossz memóriádra!
[HUN]
A vakcina átverés története az 1. világháborúig nyúlik vissza. 1976-ban az USA-ban ismét megpróbálkoztak vele, hogy gyorsan beolthassanak mérgekkel. 2011-ben szintén megpróbálták a madárinfluenzával, H1N1-el. Akkor nem sikerült nekik. Most 2020-tól ismét megpróbálták: ha eléggé megijeszthetnek, talán beadatod magadnak - gondolják: ezért íratják alá most, hogy nem tudod beperelni sem a kormányt, sem a vakcinagyártókat. Számítanak az AMNÉZIÁDRA, a rossz memóriádra!
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