Sidney Powell Will Join Major Movement to Assist Jan. 6 Political Prisoners and Their Families

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Cynthia told the War Room audience that the meeting this week involved Sidney Powell and her Defending the Republic defense fund and several attorneys.
Powell will be working WITH other yet unnamed high-powered attorneys who have also agreed to step in. She is NOT representing anyone….have to make that clear.
http://Defendingtherepublic.org