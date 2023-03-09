French geneticist Alexandra Henrion-Caude about the RNAm lies (In French)

Latest gorgeous interview of courageous geneticist Alexandra Henrion-Caude, who has debunked the nefarious deceitful covid shot narrative from the beginning. She has just written a book "Les apprentis sorciers - Tout ce qu'on vous cache sur l'ARN messager", the sorcerers apprentices, everything, which is being hidden to you about RNAm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.