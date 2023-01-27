The Importance of Air Guns During Grubby Times

I highlight how an air gun can be used for putting food on your plate when the grocery stores go bare and how you can introduce people to shooting/training for cheap.
RWS 48 22 cal
Benjamin Sheridan 397P 177 cal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.