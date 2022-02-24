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NEURALINK: What Elon Musk Doesn't Want You To Know 😳 (Failed Animal Testing, Human Trials, & More)
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139 views • February 24, 2022
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— Watch the full video: https://www.rokfin.com/post/75496/Elon-Musks-Cruel-Neuralink-Experiments-Kill-15th-MONKEY--Ryan-Merkley-With-PCRM
Ryan Merkley from The Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine (PCRM) details the horrific animal experiments that have killed 15 monkeys (that we know of) thus far.
What's more, they've insinuated that human trials are on the horizon.
Read the article: https://www.activistpost.com/2022/02/elon-musks-cruel-neuralink-experiments-kills-15th-monkey-are-humans-next.html
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— Watch the full video: https://www.rokfin.com/post/75496/Elon-Musks-Cruel-Neuralink-Experiments-Kill-15th-MONKEY--Ryan-Merkley-With-PCRM
Ryan Merkley from The Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine (PCRM) details the horrific animal experiments that have killed 15 monkeys (that we know of) thus far.
What's more, they've insinuated that human trials are on the horizon.
Read the article: https://www.activistpost.com/2022/02/elon-musks-cruel-neuralink-experiments-kills-15th-monkey-are-humans-next.html
_______________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.comwww.simplytransformative.comwww.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com ▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________ Ebooks:https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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