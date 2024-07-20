Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 July 2024 - Bourke Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of this wet Saturday rally, this one covering the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. Our topics covered all things stemming from government corruption, such as the results of the poison "jab", aerial spraying, weather manipulation, child exploitation, contaminated drinking water, excess deaths and turbo-cancer. Our government leaders and bureaucrats are destined for a long jail term when the tables have turned, and God has said he would do exactly that. There was an incident with a man passing by who pushed one of our megaphones out of the way. it got a bit ugly for a while.