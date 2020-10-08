Opening Windows into Your Mind

"A mind is like a parachute: it only works when it is open"



Trite, old, but every bit as true today as it ever was. My daughter's high school history book was the first major challenge to my world view. Its USofA history was very different from the one that I KNEW. That created a fissure that later allowed an additional ocean fresh information in.



The Real Lincoln, When In The Course of Human Events, Austrian Economics, Libertarian political science, hero replacements and much more changed for me from that significant fork in the road.



Lies, misunderstanding, psychological operations, propaganda, amazingly realistic movie productions and many more levels of deceit become our world view. You will be better served by opening up to alternative views.



Work to compare new information to old. I am doing my best to bring the accurate stuff your way. Do your part to openly consider the possibilities I present.



Fershur don't stop here. My window is tiny. Open it, yes, but open a lot more with your newfound willingness to revisit things you thought you knew.