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JEWS108: Jews are MANAGERS (Strategists), Whites are WORKERS, Soldiers, Scientists (Tacticians)
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117 views • March 05, 2020
This is a follow up video from How Jews Think. In this video I discuss the class warfare of the Jews as an upper class with a work outlook of "Managment" versus whites, who almost universally are some form of High Quality Worker.
I look at the different outlooks of these two groups and then examine the resulting clashes between then.
I also address the idea that Jews are winning all the time, which I do not believe to be true.
I look at the different outlooks of these two groups and then examine the resulting clashes between then.
I also address the idea that Jews are winning all the time, which I do not believe to be true.
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