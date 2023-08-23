Vaccine Zombies Rap Song - Hilarious ft. Mike Adams

Mike Adams put this hilarious rap video together waaay before the Plandemic.
The entire Brighteon Platform was created by Mike Adam's after YouTube deleted his YouTube Channel with thousands of amazing natural health videos.
Mike responded by creating the Free Speech Brighteon Video Platform, Brighteon TV, Brighteon Social Network, etc. etc. etc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.