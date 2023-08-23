Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Zombies Rap Song - Hilarious ft. Mike Adams
channel image
Truth and Courage
68 Subscribers
234 views
Published Yesterday

Mike Adams put this hilarious rap video together waaay before the Plandemic. 

The entire Brighteon Platform was created by Mike Adam's after YouTube deleted his YouTube Channel with thousands of amazing natural health videos.    

Mike responded by creating the Free Speech Brighteon Video Platform, Brighteon TV, Brighteon Social Network, etc.  etc. etc  


Keywords
cdcpharmavaccine-injurystrokesmike-adamsplandemicclot-shotsvaccine-zombies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket