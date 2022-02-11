'French Convoy' leaves Toulouse towards Brussels ahead of rally against vaccine mandate

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"We are here to go until Brussels, as far as possible to be all together, all Europeans together at the destination," said one protester at the rally.
"It is true that all the measures that are taken, particularly in France are absolutely scandalous," said another convoy participant Richard.
Police officers were controlling cars as they left towards Paris and Brussels with banners and flags. Many supporters were also present, greeting new arrivals and displaying banners in favour of the movement.