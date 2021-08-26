God Says: It's Time to Get Back to Normal // Heroes Arise

God Says: It's Time to Get Back to Normal // Heroes AriseIn this video, I share on how God wants things to get back to "normal." BUT His idea of normal may well surprise you.==================================Support the Ministry:========================================================================================After the last 18 months and all the turmoil that has come with the pandemic, lockdowns, scandals, questions about the election, government overreach, and more ... Most people just want things to "get back to normal." No one wants a return to "normal" more than God Himself, but you may be surprised what His idea of normal is. On this episode of Heroes Arise, Robert gets fired up sharing what God is saying to His church, and all about the "normal" the Lord is wanting to get us all back to.==============================================Robert is a passionate lover of Jesus Christ, and that passion is truly contagious! He ministers with strong faith, releasing revelation, prophetic decrees, healings, miracles, and the love of God. He is a true carrier of the glory and revival. People have been healed, refreshed, set free, and empowered through his life. He believes for heaven to impact lives and regions everywhere he goes.Check Out Robert's Website:Also check out Robert's books on Amazon:Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:Support the Ministry:Check Out All Our Other Ministry Websites: