Florida hurricane responder describes horrific devastation, grid down scenario, emergency comms

- Total devastation of some areas will take YEARS to recover

- Fragile supply chain means parts and supplies won't be easily sourced for rebuilding

- First responder describes INJURIES and BODY BAGS being stockpiled

- Cell towers are down, power grid is down, but SATELLITE comms are functioning

- Tina from the Satellite Phone Store is handing out Bivy sticks and sat phones to responders

- Satellite phone owners in Florida are able to allow neighbors to call their families

- Police, firefighters, paramedics are using sat phones and Bivy sticks to coordinate rescue

- Florida's people are resilient, and Gov. DeSantis is offering outstanding leadership







