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This is Trump’s Dr... how could he not know?
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281 views • August 10, 2021
“You would only inject a child… if you were into child sacrifice”
The good Doctor lays it all out and if you think Trump is just misled you’re mistaken…………… he knows exactly what this experimental injection is and what it’s intended to do!
The good Doctor lays it all out and if you think Trump is just misled you’re mistaken…………… he knows exactly what this experimental injection is and what it’s intended to do!
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