Washington DCYF EXPOSED: $117M+ in Blunders, Corruption & Taxpayer Waste | Green Hill Crisis

Washington's Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is under intense scrutiny as investigations reveal a pattern of high staff turnover, security failures, corruption, financial mismanagement, and costly administrative mistakes.

In this report, we examine: • The 47% first-year turnover rate among frontline staff • The ongoing crisis at Green Hill School in Chehalis • Contraband smuggling and staff corruption inside juvenile rehabilitation • The missed insurance deadline that could leave taxpayers responsible for an $80 million settlement • $37 million in questionable childcare payments identified by state auditors • Early learning program cuts while Washington faces a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit • Whether the 2018 creation of DCYF has produced an agency that is too large and complex to manage effectively

This report relies on publicly available audits, court records, legislative reports, and news reporting to examine how systemic management failures can affect public safety, vulnerable children, and Washington taxpayers.

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