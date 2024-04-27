Create New Account
Evidence of torture as nearly 400 bodies found in Gaza mass graves
The Prisoner
Published Saturday

Palestinian officials in Gaza have been presenting evidence they say proves the Israeli military carried out torture and executions in Khan Younis. It comes from bodies recovered in the mass graves of Gaza. Nearly 400 bodies have been exhumed from two sites at the Nasser and al-Shifa hospital compounds.

Al Jazeera’s Ibtissem Guenfoud reports.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
israelgenocidewar crimesgazanasser hospitalal-shifa hsopital

