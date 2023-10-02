Create New Account
Scott Ritter: Trudeau's Nazi Debacle a HUGE DEFEAT for NATO's Ukraine War
Posted 27September2023 Danny Haiphong, "Scott Ritter: Trudeau's N*zi Debacle a HUGE DEFEAT for NATO's Ukraine War"

Former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter reacts to Canada's parliament celebration of Yaroslav Hunka, a former SS veteran and Jewish Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A scandal that has exposed the ugly reality of the collective West's proxy war in Ukraine.

Yaroslav Hunka, now 98, was a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS in Ukraine, the military wing of the Nazi Party (SS Galichina). Galichina members burned 1,000 Polish villagers ALIVE. This man is a MONSTER!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Nazi SS Yaroslav Hunka, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

