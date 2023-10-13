Create New Account
The current situation at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
227 views
Published 20 hours ago

The current situation at the Ben Gurion airport

Adding:

⚡️German airlines Lufthansa and Eurowings have suspended flights with Lebanon until October 16 inclusive - representative

and:

Al-Arabiya quoting Israeli sources: United States of America gave Israel the green light to confront any threat on any front and in any geographical area of Middle East

https://fxtwitter.com/AlArabiya_Brk/status/171288211950715720



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket