The current situation at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport

The current situation at the Ben Gurion airport
Adding:
⚡️German airlines Lufthansa and Eurowings have suspended flights with Lebanon until October 16 inclusive - representative
and:
Al-Arabiya quoting Israeli sources: United States of America gave Israel the green light to confront any threat on any front and in any geographical area of Middle East
https://fxtwitter.com/AlArabiya_Brk/status/171288211950715720
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.