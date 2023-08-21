💥Video of the Russian army delivering a precision missile strike on the enemy.💥💥
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a high-precision missile strike at the points of temporary deployment of enemy reserves, as well as ammunition depots of the ukrofascists in the area of the SVO.🔥
The footage shows the futile attempts of the Ukrainian air defense to shoot down incoming missiles. The place and time of the strike was not disclosed.
