Any Mistake could be the Last: Two groups, Two flanks, One assault
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
71 views • 1 day ago

🤙Two groups. Two flanks. One assault. (In Russian, read below first)

"Bolt" on the left. "Jiga" on the right. In conditions where any mistake could be the last.

The task was to clear the settlement, cut off escape routes, and disrupt rotation.

They completed the mission, took prisoners, and captured strategic positions.

But the victory began after the battle. The prisoners turned out to be not just a source of intelligence — they became part of a trap. The enemy continued to communicate, believing their people were safe. And we were listening. And waiting.

Everyone who approached along the support route was hit with precision strikes. Those who tried to escape ran into ambushes. The route previously used by the enemy now worked against them.

Watch the episode of the "Story of One Mission 2.0" project — how cunning, patience, and calculation turned victory into a trap for the enemy.

The final features the song "Together We Are Strong" by the Sarma 38 group.

🤙Spetsnaz Archangel! (rusich_army)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
