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Why Is Luciferase In Vaccines?
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466 views • May 24, 2021
A caller who used to sell biological testing equipment with the mysterious chemical in it sheds some light as to the reason why Luciferase would be present in the vaccines
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ab224de1cfa1455264a2f0
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ab224de1cfa1455264a2f0
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