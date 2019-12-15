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EXPLAINING THE MELTED STAIRCASE IN THE HATHOR TEMPLE, DENDERA, EGYPT [PART 2] SOLAR PLASMA RECORD?
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31 views • December 15, 2019
The Melted staircases at the Hathor Temple in Dendera, Egypt appear to leave us scratching our heads trying to figure them out.
But let's take a look at a possible explanation, which as far as I’m aware, nobody else has considered:
Rising From the Ashes of SIDA
https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
Forgotten Civilization: The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Civilization-Solar-Outbursts-Future/dp/1594774978/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1546674212&sr=8-1&keywords=robert+schoch
EXPLAINING THE MELTED STAIRCASE IN THE HATHOR TEMPLE, DENDERA, EGYPT [PART 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcLB206XOT8W/
Did the Ancients Leave us PROOF of a coming Cataclysmic Solar Plasma Strike?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfzE5wYo4FXX/
Charles Kos Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dkC_L7uyH2ZYl_ixWASIg
All images fair use and for educational purposes
But let's take a look at a possible explanation, which as far as I’m aware, nobody else has considered:
Rising From the Ashes of SIDA
https://www.robertschoch.com/sida.html
Forgotten Civilization: The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Civilization-Solar-Outbursts-Future/dp/1594774978/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1546674212&sr=8-1&keywords=robert+schoch
EXPLAINING THE MELTED STAIRCASE IN THE HATHOR TEMPLE, DENDERA, EGYPT [PART 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcLB206XOT8W/
Did the Ancients Leave us PROOF of a coming Cataclysmic Solar Plasma Strike?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfzE5wYo4FXX/
Charles Kos Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dkC_L7uyH2ZYl_ixWASIg
All images fair use and for educational purposes
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