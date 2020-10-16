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Fema Camps, Canadian Style
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397 views • October 16, 2020
Fema Camps exist and are being built as we speak. This video is proof of Canada preparing to build Fema camps (Detention Centers) in Canada Coast to Coast with a broad range of admission criteria, not just for covid. Think it is a joke? Think again, we are being phased out by greedy elitists.
Interesting attitudes that have propelled this agenda to what it is today and details on these elitists here:
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/10/list-of-30-elites-that-support-and-promote-depopulation/
http://thetruthwins.com/archives/30-population-control-quotes-that-show-that-the-elite-truly-believe-that-humans-are-a-plague-upon-the-earth
http://whale.to/c/22.html
https://www.newsmax.com/us/louisfarrakhan-anthonyfauci-billgates-islam/2020/07/05/id/975758/
Interesting attitudes that have propelled this agenda to what it is today and details on these elitists here:
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/10/list-of-30-elites-that-support-and-promote-depopulation/
http://thetruthwins.com/archives/30-population-control-quotes-that-show-that-the-elite-truly-believe-that-humans-are-a-plague-upon-the-earth
http://whale.to/c/22.html
https://www.newsmax.com/us/louisfarrakhan-anthonyfauci-billgates-islam/2020/07/05/id/975758/
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