WHAT THE 'FORBIDDEN FRUIT' IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN REALLY REPRESENTS- Adam and Eve account
Oct 31, 2019MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY. Further information and correlating evidence below... We are the Celestial Emanations and the Cosmic Stars in Flesh and Blood here now. ~ Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] When a Seeker can decipher the language of veiled symbology, the esoteric message definitions become easier to detect when openly displayed. These cosmic revealings are hidden in plain sight as rule and often placed where many would least suspect. All part of the 'game' for those with 'Eyes to see'....All evidence brought forward is strictly provided for educational purpose, though some containing coarse language and explicit themes. These insights, no matter how intense, were always designed to be freely shared with all our brothers and sisters to Discern for themselves as the veils are peeled away moreso. There is only information and how we respond/react to it, so let's be of good cheer and will in the moment, wherein life will provide it's struggles regardless, yet we can still be moreso Prepared to face and meet all things through increasing turbulence, with no regrets in making Amends where we can and taking nothing and no one for granted- irregardless of what comes and when. May we all strive to be wiser and kinder, where this obstacle course was never Designed to be easy. Where would the Purpose and challenge be in that in Aim to Evolve above and beyond in departing a temporal flesh 'as Light as a feather', without the unnecessary burdens we all too often heap upon ourselves in response to trials. Lust for Life- a song of the celestial harvesting depicting Saturn and his 'intercoursing' with the 'scarlet woman' biblical whore of Babylon, Alcyone/Lillith/Kali. Compare these track lyrics to the Genesis scriptures in relation to taking off clothes/their nakedness prior to harvesting the 'fruit' from the earthen tree of duality. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eP4eq... G-Eazy - No Limit- The Bodies of Saturn (G Eazy and posse) again shown intercoursing with Alcyone (Cardi B), with the 'unchained' and 'loose girls' of the Pleiades star system also crossing through these periodic age cycles..What do you think the piles of money and 'alcohol' represents? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_lbl... Blank Space- Taylor Swift Alcyone and Saturn portrayed and the increased volatility in their mergence toward Harvest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-ORh... Jeremih - Down On Me- Theme of Saturn converging with Alcyone at the climax of the age cycle. Seekers will notice the symbol patterns often repeating. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaXai... Umbrella- Rihanna as Alcyone and the Saturn (Jay Z) mergence/crossing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvBfH... Grease film- The 'T Birds' (Jupiter bodies) colliding with Scorpions (Saturn bodies) in conflict, though even the stars 'graduate' when 'school's out' at the climax of the age..'Sandy' as Virgin Mary aspect of Alcyone star, Rizzo as the 'whore' aspect. The other 'Pink Ladies' represent bodies of the Pleiades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYK5j... Yes, even this music video is about celestial bodies..Same theme as the first lot..Saturn and Alcyone mergence.....Note the apple. LL Cool J - Doin' It https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTS8i... 'Paradise' for the new age- Saturn ignited into a sun and Alcyone transformed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSeyg... Empire of the Sun- Way to go....Transforming stars https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xg9eb... Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing...Thank you and credit to all those individuals who have indirectly assisted in this work. It is most appreciated. Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Black Ether - Tales of the Starseed Kings Full version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jWEe... https://blackether.bandcamp.com/
Keywords
garden of edenlauda leonsovereign ki
