What does the Citizens Alert chart mean? FDA is WHO!

Clay Clark: Okay Thrive nation. On today's show. We have Dr. Judy Mikovits with us who posted the following on her X account. Here's Dr. Judy, I'd love for you to help us break down what this diagram means here because it's very powerful.

Dr Judy Mikovits: What that diagram means is this is the United States FDA Food and Drug Administration, let's say using the plan that worked to kill at least a million Americans and call it COVID, and pretend it had something to do with the SARSCoV2 they injected in every polio vaccine since 2004. And every flu vaccine since 2009.

So all you have to do now is say: the FDA is the WHO, they're one and the same legally, they're one and the same in corruption. And again, this is the implementation of the One World Order because the entire HHS, our entire government, our Congress, our Senate, everything we've been saying since 1986, when all liability was removed from: Big Pharma by the 86 Act that Ronald Reagan signed into Federal Law.

When that was signed into Federal Law, the liability wasn't removed from everyone. The liability was removed from Big Pharma and placed directly on Health and Human Services of the United States of America. Who is that WHO?, the pun intended, that is Centers for Disease Control, who are literally a military operation that holds semiannual or every few years Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which actually aren't Immunization Practices, their vaccination practices? Extermination!

Vaccination is not immunization, it's extermination of an unwanted varmint, that would be us; and sterilization. So here you have that now. Look at every one of those circles. And you see now that they got away with it, up until 2019, and I should say 14, when VAX came out, and Williams Thompson of the CDC confessed...

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/17/2024

Full ThriveTime Show Episode: https://rumble.com/v4q1msb-dr.-judy-mikovits-citizens-alert-the-world-health-organization.html

Several handouts are available (in multiple languages) to simplify what the WHO power grab is about, with additional materials on outreach work: https://doortofreedom.org/outreach/

Here is a fairly comprehensive but reasonably short explanation by Meryl Nass, MD, of what is wrong with the WHO proposals: https://doortofreedom.org/world-health-organization/

Dr Judy's Transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts



