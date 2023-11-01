Create New Account
The Machine, the Octopus Trauma Energy and AI Spiders: How a Healer perceives the Matrix Construct
Sergeant Schultz
140 Subscribers
33 views
Published 15 hours ago

Sources: FindTheLight rb "The Machine and Planet X"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLcNUBXEPdQ

FindTheLight rb "The Machine And How It Control Our Reality"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7Pdh4o5tbI

FindTheLight rb "Octopus and Trauma Energy"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PxmWMt3NVM

FindTheLight rb "Changing perceptions of the spiders"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biRKL6iuXJQ

FindTheLight rb "AI Programs That Effect Us All"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2vkHkrLl2k

FindTheLight rb "How To Exit The Matrix!!!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqGnIuqPE0Q


website: https://www.findthelight-rb.com/

facebook.com/qhhtwithrebecca


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnatin traptricksters

